Conneaut School District

Surprise - Conneaut middle school planning delayed

Written by David Shaef

Surprise, maybe shock, was the word when Conneaut School Board members met in work session last Wednesday with Conneaut School Superintendent Jarrin Sperry expected to recommend a plan that would perhaps merge the two current middle schools into one school as both schools currently operate at about half capacity and 5th graders are struggling to meet test expectations.

Nearly 60 people showed up to hear the recommendation during the work session portion of the night’s meeting only to hear Sperry announce a plan to continue studying options with a recommendation and decision to be made come fall.

Prior to the work session, a special meeting was held to appoint a Region III resident to the board to replace Jody Sperry, who resigned last month after 18 years of service including 10 as board president..

Five people applied for the Conneaut School Board vacancy.

The five that applied and were interviewed by the school directors on January 31, were Alan Heil, Kevin Jacobs, Scott Hinteleiter, Rob Golenberke and Barry Vickers.

Voting Region III area is Conneaut Lake Borough and the townships of Sadsbury, Greenwood and East Fallowfield.

Elected to fill the opening was Kevin Jacobs on a 6-2 vote, the other ...

