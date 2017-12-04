Conneaut School District

The Conneaut School Board will meet in annual reorganization Wednesday evening and swear in newly elected members following this year’s voting process.

Newly elected Theressa Miller of Beaver Township will take a 4-year seat as a Region 1 representative - that the area of Beaver, Conneaut, Pine, North Shenango, and West Fallowfield Townships plus the Borough of Linesville.

She will replace David Schaef who served from September 12, 1984, through November 30, 2017, a 33 year, 2-1/2 month time, the longest serving board member in Conneaut history. She joins Region 1 reps Kathy Klink and Tim McQuiston.

Also being sworn into new 4-year terms are Region 2 representatives Dot Luckock and John Burnham, that the area of Springboro and Conneautville Boroughs and the townships of Spring, Summerhill, and Summit.