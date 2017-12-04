Conneaut School District
Headlines for December 4, 2017
Written by David Shaef
The Conneaut School Board will meet in annual reorganization Wednesday evening and swear in newly elected members following this year’s voting process.
Newly elected Theressa Miller of Beaver Township will take a 4-year seat as a Region 1 representative - that the area of Beaver, Conneaut, Pine, North Shenango, and West Fallowfield Townships plus the Borough of Linesville.
She will replace David Schaef who served from September 12, 1984, through November 30, 2017, a 33 year, 2-1/2 month time, the longest serving board member in Conneaut history. She joins Region 1 reps Kathy Klink and Tim McQuiston.
Also being sworn into new 4-year terms are Region 2 representatives Dot Luckock and John Burnham, that the area of Springboro and Conneautville Boroughs and the townships of Spring, Summerhill, and Summit.
It sounds good - no tax increase and no water rate increase in a proposed 2018 budget that Linesville Borough Council is getting ready to advertise and do a final passage at its December meeting.
Council, with 6 members of 7 eventually present, met Tuesday, Nov. 28, and reviewed the final proposal but only that part of the budget was available for looking at; there were no comparative figures for this year to date and none as to final expenses and income from the past couple of years.
Present at the meeting were President Mike Heaney, vice president Kevin McGrath, Tom Deighton, Randy Uplinger, and Laura Deal. Rodney Kovisto arrived 20 minutes late pretty much after the budget had been gone through and Holly Miller was absent.
Council discussed budget parts after Kovisto’s arrival.
Council person elect Merry Smith-Kuo was present and was asked many times if she had questions on the document; for the most part she did not.
Councilman elect Mike Chance was not present. Smith-Kuo and Chance will replace Laura Deal and Mike Heaney come Jan. 2, 2018, when borough councils and townships reorganize.
Council apparently believes there are enough funds to fund 4% salary increases for the borough worker, borough secretary and police chief in the upcoming year, that upon a 2% for this current year - a two year period 6% raise.
Social security retirees are getting a 2% boost come January 1, 2018.
Conneaut Lake monument honors Civil War soldiers, locals gave lives
The Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society met for the November meeting, with President Julia Catalano welcoming the audience of 35 people. Members present were Hale Jenkins, Jean Shanley, Jane Smith, Chuck Groger, Dr. Robert Moyers, Bill Rhodes, and Jacquie Lippert.
The CLA Historical Society has an historical puzzle for sale, featuring the late-great Oakland Beach Hotel on the eastern shores of Conneaut Lake. The puzzle has a nice water color depiction of the hotel and its famous boat jetting out of the structure, and it would make a great Christmas gift. Priced at $10, plus tax, it is a great value and sure to become a collector’s item.
The Historical Museum was open for Small Business Saturday, and continues to sell items of historical interest, and also Christmas ornaments.
The Barbara J Christmas time boat cruise tickets are sold out; the cruise will highlight the Christmas lights around Conneaut Lake and the “Trees of Light” in a night time event on the local sternwheeler.
On a different topic, Diane Domnick is the new Program Director for the monthly meetings, and she introduced the guest speakers for the evening, Bobbie Moyers and Teresa Shellito-Olaf, who spoke about local Civil War soldiers and the beautiful monument to them in downtown Conneaut Lake, at Memorial Park.
