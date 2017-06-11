Conneaut School District

GOULD’S GHOULS - In the spirit of the Halloween season, members of the Conneaut Area Senior High School Eagle Football team took part in the Trick or Trunk event held at the Linesville Little League ball field in downtown Linesville, the football players part of head coach Pat Gould’s Ghouls. They passed out candy and treats from their football helmets, as part of the first sponsored event by the newly formed Linesville Community Business Association. About 5 dozen cars and trucks filled the baseball field as groups and individuals passed out treats from decorated vehicles, a DJ played music and s’mores were served. Hundreds of children and adults flooded the field and many also attended Mickle’s Haunted Barn across the side street.