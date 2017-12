Conneaut School District

CASH ROYALTY - Named Conneaut Area Senior High School 2017 Homecoming King and Queen at the annual Homecoming football game Friday, Oct. 13, were, from left, Gavin Tompkins, King and Hailey Bortnick, Queen. Crowning took place prior to the Warren at CASH football game at the Linesville field; CASH won the football game. 48-7. Homecoming dance was held Saturday, Oct. 14.