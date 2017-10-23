Conneaut School District

With winter not far away, Conneaut School Board members, meeting in voting session on October 11, approved snow plowing contracts to begin this school year and be in effect through the 2021/2022 school years.

Given approval for plowing at Conneaut Valley Schools was Anthony Hyde; Jack Griggs was approved for plowing at the two Conneaut Lake Schools plus the Summit Maintenance Building, and Ron Roncaglione was given approval for snow removal services at the Conneaut Senior High/School administration offices.

School directors gave approval for the school administration to proceed with a proposal related to Concrete Floor Moisture Testing Services for the Conneaut Valley Middle School main gym as a moisture problem has popped up there. The proposal is at a cost of $3,600.

Numerous facility use requests were given approval or were already approved by the school adminstration to include Valley Middle School PTO use of cafeteria and gym for a dance; all Pro Dad us =e Valley Elementary School cafeteria on monthly dates during the school year; CVE PTO use of Valley Elementary School for Santa’s Workshop and breakfast;

