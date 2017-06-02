Conneaut School District

FFA Student Recognition: In honor of the 70th anniversary of National FFA Week, the Borough of Conneautville presented a certificate to CASH FFA members. In part the certificate read: "The Conneaut Area Senior High FFA Chapter makes a positive difference in the lives of their members by transforming their potential for premier friendship, personal growth and career success through agricultural education..." The ceremony took place at the beginning of the February Conneautville Borough Council meeting with Mayor Clark doing the honors. Council President Gene Bocan praised and thanked the FFA adviser Ellen Aurand for her years of dedication. She will be retiring after this year following 35 years of service.. Pictured are, from left: TJ Brown, Katie Reynolds, August Lasko, Lydia Clark, Shelby Stoneman and Alex Klink. Mayor Allen Clark also appears at the bottom right holding the certificate along with TJ Brown.