Conneaut Lake News

Written by David Shaef

The deadline to send letters of interest to fill the vacant seat on the Conneaut School board is Jan. 24, at 4 p.m.

Persons residing in the Region III area of Conneaut Lake Borough and the townships of Sadsbury, Greenwood and East Fallowfield, should write letters of interest, addressed to the school board and mailed to Beth Moss, Secretary to the Superintendent, Central Adminstration Building, 219 School Drive, Linesville, PA 16424 on or before Jan. 24, with the board to meet in special session Wed., Feb. 7, to vote on a candidate.

The school directors will meet Wed., Jan. 31, for the purpose of conducting interviews of applicants.

To be eligible for the seat, the person selected must be at least 18 years of age, a resident of the district for at least one year and a resident of the Region III area noted above.

The person selected will serve through November of 2019. A new 4 year term begins that December of 2019, with elections that year to fill the seat.

The school board met in special work session on Tuesday, Jan. 16, with the main topic being the district middle school setup. Declining enrollment figures leave many empty rooms in both the middle schools with an overriding concern about test scores and use of staff as student numbers are not equal in the buildings.

Scheduling is somewhat different in the two middle schools with a merger perhaps making better use of staff and schedules.

Schools superintendent Jarrin Sperry led off the discussion with charts used to show pros and cons of each

Conneautville elects new president

Written by David Shaef

Mayor Allen W. Clark administered the oath of office to newly elected Council Members for four year term: Gary Clark, Henry Mead, Bill Ingols, and Tim Prince when Conneautville Council met in re-organization January 2.

He also administered the oath of office to Charlene Prince as Auditor for a six year term at 7:00 pm.

Mayor Clark called the Organization Meeting to order at 7:10 with all seven council members in attendance and seated along with Secretary Joyce McMillin, Solicitor Doug Ferguson, and five visitors in attendance.

Mayor Clark led the meeting with a Pledge of Allegiance to the American Flag. Pastor Robert Klingler from the Valley United Methodist Church gave the invocation asking for God’s blessing on the elected officials as they lead and make decisions for the residents in the upcoming year.

Mayor Clark took nominations for President of Borough Council and Tim Prince was the sole nominee and was elected unanimously. Mayor Clark recognized outgoing President Eugene Bocan Jr. with a certificate of appreciation for his years of service to Council as President and a round of applause was given.

For Vice President, Bill Ingols was the lone nominee and was also elected unanimously. Mayor Clark turned then the meeting over to President Tim Prince.

For President Pro Temp Kenneth Hoovler was the sole nominee and was elected unanimously.

There were no nominees for the Vacancy Board Chair which was tabled until next month.

Several appointments were voted on unanimously; Secretary and

Conneaut Lake road closure question to be answered at February meeting

Written by Roseanne Staab

The Conneaut Lake Borough Council held the January public meeting, immediately after the reorganizational meeting.

For Public Comment, the owner of the Lake Diner, located in downtown Conneaut Lake, stood to ask Council some questions regarding the upcoming beautification project, slated for Springtime at Conneaut Lake.

She wanted to know about possible street closures or detours that might affect hers and others’ businesses located in the downtown area.

Councilman Bill Eldridge informed the woman that a public meeting is scheduled to be held at the Town Hall on February 16, at 7 pm for a question and answer session.

Eldridge then deferred to a presentation that he would make later on the meeting agenda, citing facts and figures that are available to the public.

Sandy Eldridge stood to announce the 3rd annual Winter Ice House Festival, to be held at Conneaut Lake on February 24. A chili cook-off will take place that day at Station #3, from 1 pm to 3 pm. Ice sculptures will stand in Ice House Park, and downtown businesses and cafes will be open.

She spoke in regard to snow removal for the event, asking for the assistance of Borough Streets Manager, Jim Donnachie.

For the CLCDC, as promised, Councilman Bill Eldridge presented charts, with graphs and figures, along with a thorough and lengthy review for Construction and Engineering firms who will be bidding on the revitalization projects on Water Street and Fireman’s Beach. The graphs cited project cost categories with itemizations of figures. Other charts noted sources of funding, including grants and donations.

Eldridge reviewed the charts aloud, answering

