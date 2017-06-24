Conneaut Lake News

Cost puts halt for now to Summit building

Written by Roseanne Staab Summit Township held the July public meeting, with Supervisors Bill Agnew, Lud Zarembinski, and Jerauld Smith in attendance. Secretary Cindy McCoy took the minutes and there were 4 citizens present. All stood to salute the American flag.

For Public Comment, Engineer Ashley Porter of PCE, stood to talk to the Board regarding the proposed new municipal building with library.

It is too cost prohibitive for the township to construct this building at this time.

Even with the increase in taxes, it is still too expensive an endeavor. The increase in taxes on the citizens of Summit Township is now netting an estimated $47,000 annually.

Porter spoke for an hour, listing approximately 8 different ways of cost cutting and amenity removal on the building, but, even after all of that, it is still too expensive to construct.

He informed the Board he is trying to reduce costs for them, and he has reconfigured everything.

Porter mentioned the removal of the shop and garage part, with bay and wash area, along with no carpeting in the office, and no cold storage area.

He suggested possibly doing the project in stages, with expansion in the future, but warned about how the plan and layout would fit in or work out with future ideas or plans.

Porter informed the Board that the wash bay, shop and dressing room areas are the most expensive ideas for the whole project, which still comes in at an estimated $1.2 million.

Porter also suggested a possible wooden pole building, or possibly having

Residents flood into North Shenango meeting, roads, flooding are issues

Written by Roseanne Staab North Shenango Township held the July public meeting with Supervisors Eloise Settlemyre and Bill Emerick in attendance. Supervisor Dan Dickey was absent. Secretary Donna Kean took the minutes and there were 20 citizens present. All stood salute the American flag. For Public Comment, a woman who had attended the June NST Supervisor meeting stood to remind the Board that she had spoken to them regarding the US Postal Service. She announced that Supervisor Dan Dickey had helped her by creating a “chain of contact” to Legislators Senators Michele Brooks and State Rep Mike Kelly . They are helping the woman look into problems as to why she is not receiving her mail at her house in Espyville. She went on to say that NST Code Officer Don Ott had visited her at her home, regarding a blighted property across the street from her residence. “No one wants to live here,” the woman stated. She said that she is visiting all of her neighbors, some who have lived here for 20 years, and everyone is disgruntled over lax blight laws and ordinance enforcement, in the township and state. She concluded by instructing the Board to update their website, which still has phone numbers listed for the late Secretary, Denise Gray, and the late Supervisor, Jeff Daniels. Secretary Donna Kean stated she has tried to update the website, but so has been unsuccessful. - See Work page 9 Canal Park Market Village adds new shopping component in Valley area

Written by David Shaef p> The Canal Park Market Village in Conneautville, is a unique shopping experience with something for everyone. Featuring local artists and business owners who create and sell items that are one-of-a-kind, the shops in the Village are open this summer from 11 am - 6 pm on Thursdays, Fridays, and Saturdays.

Canal Park Market Village is a project of the Conneaut Valley Revitalization Committee, operating under the umbrella of the Conneaut Valley Economic and Industrial Development Authority (C.V.E.I.D.A.), the committee seeks to bring new life into an old town. This project is funded by donations and fundraising efforts.

Modeled after the Tionesta Market Village in Forest County, Canal Park Market Village aims to have a total of nine buildings and give the Great Lakes region a unique opportunity to support small businesses run by local entrepreneurs. Like us on Facebook at Canal Park Market Village to get notifications and updates on events! Email us at This email address is being protected from spambots. You need JavaScript enabled to view it. to support this project or to learn more.

Josie Graff Jewelry Design: “Inspired by early 20th century design, the beauty of Northwest Pennsylvania and friends scattered across the world, I create elegantly quirky jewelry for romantic Boss Babes” Josie Graff.

Josie Graff Jewelry Design is based on its founder’s desire for her customers to know their own value and true beauty through jewelry, and feels that her jewelry epitomizes their elegant and quirky style.

Josie got her start in jewelry as a teen after an afternoon workshop at 4-H summer camp, and she fell in love with way metal moves.

She is a 2010 graduate of Edinboro University’s art department with a BFA in Jewelry/Metals.

Josie is inspired by the Art Nouveau

