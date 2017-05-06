Conneaut Lake News

APARTMENT GROUNDBREAKING - A groundbreaking ceremony was held Wed., June 14, in Conneaut Lake just down from the elementary school where it is planned to build a more than $10 million apartment complex - Evans Square - for senior citizens. The 3 story building at the corner of North Fifth and Line streets will include 38,950 square feet with 40 units, 4 with 2 bedroom and 36 with one bedroom. Photo above shows the lot with tree stump where a willow tree stood for many years. Clearing and ground work has already taken place with the complex to be built by Hudson Companies of Hermitage. Construction should take a year.