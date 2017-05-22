Conneaut Lake News

Hotel Conneaut insurance question raised at meeting

Written by Roseanne Staab Sadsbury Township held the May public meeting with Supervisors Kevin VanHonk, Lyle Hoovler and Bonnie Smith in attendance. Secretary Rose Mumau took the minutes and there were 2 citizens present. All stood to salute the American flag and Kevin VanHonk asked for a moment of silence to remember the late Don Ellis, Sr., a former Supervisor of the township. For Public Comment, a man stood to ask the Township Board whether they know if the Hotel Conneaut has proper fire and property damage insurance, for “replacement value” on the structure and its contents. He asked if Solicitor R. Charles Thomas could telephone Mark Turner of the EPACC to ask this question and obtain verifiable truth as to whether the Hotel is indeed insured, and under specific terms and policies. Thomas replied that he could, but the Board would have to request this of him. The man also asked who the Park Trustees report to, and he wanted to know if the Trustees are accountable to the public since the Trustees have been given the Park to run “ in the interests of the public.” The man stated that a former Board of Trustees member had said that key structures within the Park were insured, years ago, had been told they were, when in fact, they were not insured. “Case in point,” the man said, “Is the - See Hotel page 2 Summerhill Township leaders deal with mini barn, storage bldg. plans

Summerhill Township held the May public meeting with Supervisors Duane Agnew, Bob Arendash and David Johns in attendance. Secretary Brenda Braden took the minutes and there were 7 citizens present. All stood to salute the American flag. The April meeting minutes were approved, along with the Treasurer's Report. For Public Comment, a woman informed the Board that a pipe and some dirt is pushed up on Shermansville Road, giving a noticeable bump. She said that she can't mow in that area, either. The ST Road Crew will go out and take a look at it. Trucking company For Old Business, the Brilliance Trucking Company and the damage to pipes and the road that one of their drivers caused, was reviewed again. Despite ongoing attempts by Secretary Braden to contact the company, and the company stating it would pay for damages, nothing has transpired. The township will continue to contact the company in an attempt to gain recompense for the road damages. - See Road Report page 7

