Conneaut Lake News

The Conneaut Cannons travel softball organization was established in 2014 when a group of Linesville area girls won the Little League coach/pitch tournament. With these girls not wanting their season to end, an organization was born with girls from Linesville, Conneaut Lake and Jamestown.

Cannons started out the first season with only 4 tournaments. Now 4 years later, this organization has grown to have 4 teams with girls ranging from 7 years of age to 14 years.

Young girls in this surrounding area have some serious talent with softball. Prior to the Cannons, girls were traveling to places like Erie and Pittsburgh to play travel ball. By having the organization in the Conneaut area, girls no longer need to travel to be a part of a competitive team.

The Cannons pride themselves on providing outside talent to local girls to teach softball skills.

Over the last year, the Cannon players had the pleasure of working with Westminster College softball players in a first ever clinic held at Conneaut Lake Middle School. Girls from the surrounding areas were invited to learn and enhance their skills. This past fall, the teams met Mr. Bill Hillhouse, a professional pitching instructor. Bringing outside professional talent into the area has only made the program and local girls more dedicated and talented in the sport.

Read more in this weeks issue.

For additional details about Conneaut Cannons push improvement, as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, January 30, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.