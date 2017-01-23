Conneaut Lake News

Third lot sells at CL Park

Written by David Schaef

The third lot of five has sold at Conneaut Lake Park, that sale concluding December 30, 2016.

The five lots were put up for sale as part of the Conneaut Lake Park bankruptcy plan, Park Trustees saying the land was not needed for future use.

Flynn Lot No. 2 sold for $201,936.43. That check has been forwarded to the Crawford County Tax Claim Bureau for distribution to the taxing districts of Conneaut School District, Crawford County, Sadsbury Township, and Summit Township.

Of that amount, the School District will receive approximately $138,000 as its share when the county Tax Claim Bureau writes the check to send the school district.

Council grants approval for Historical Society’s Paddlefest 2017 plans

Written by Roseanne Staab

Conneaut Lake Borough Council Chairman Dick Holabaugh opened the January public meeting with the salute to the American flag. Council members Billy Paris, Bill Eldridge, John Chuey, and Penny Monahan were in attendance. Councilmen Dwight Stallard and Mike Krepps were absent, as was Mayor Timothy Kaider.

Secretary Beverly Mobley took the minutes and there were 3 citizens present.

For Public Comment, Sandy Porter and Julia Catalano from the Conneaut Lake Area Historical Society stood to talk to the Board about an event permit.

The 2nd annual Paddlefest kayak race will take place on Sunday, August 6, at Fireman’s Beach, starting at 7 am.

