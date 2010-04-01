Conneaut Lake News

Swimmers qualify for districts - The 2017 YMCA Swimming District Championship will be held at McCoy Natatorium Penn State University March 10th -12th. The following Conneaut School District swimmers have qualified for the following district events so far this season: Daniel Button, Conneaut Lake Middle School (Meadville YMCA Swim Team) 11-12 Boys: 50 free, 100 free, 50 Back and 50 Breast; Julianne (J.J.) Gowetski, Conneaut Lake Middle School (Meadville YMCA Swim Team) 11-12 Girls: 50 free, 100 free, 200 free, 50 fly, 100 fly, 200 IM and 200 Free Relay, 200 Medley Relay; and Jaidyn Jordan, Conneaut Lake Middle School (Shenango Valley Sea Lion Swim Team) 9-10 girls: 200 Free, 100 Free, 50 Free, 100 Back, 50 Back, 100 Breast, 50 Breast, 100 IM, 100 Fly, 50 Fly, 200 Free Relay & 200 Medley Relay. Other Conneaut School District swimmers from the Meadville YMCA competing for district spots are: Brandon Medrick (CVMS), Victoria Medrick (CVES), Andrew Medrick (CVES), Haylee Morini (CVES), Kylee Mattera (CVES) and Pasquale Mattera (CVMS). Other Conneaut School District swimmers from Shenango Valley competing for district spots are: Jillian Mihoci (CLMS), Josie Mihoci (CLES) and Josef Jordan (CLES). Swimmers are restricted to a maximum of four scheduled events at districts in any combination such as three individual and 1 relay, or 2 individual and 2 relays. The top 6 qualifying swimmers in each event will advance to the 2017 Pennsylvania State YMCA Championship meet at McCoy Natatorium Penn State University on March 24-26. Swimmers in photo above are Jaidyn Jordan, Daniel Button and JJ Gowetski.