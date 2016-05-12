Conneaut Lake News

MERRY CHRISTMAS - With the coming of the holiday season, all of us, children and adults alike, should enjoy the holiday season, the visit by Santa Claus, the gathering around the Christmas tree, and the celebration of the birth of the Christ Child. May you and yours find gifts of peace, hope, and joy this Christmas season. May the true meaning of the season, the birth of the Christ Child, and that promise of everlasting life and His Love grow in your heart and in your life.