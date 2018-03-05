Change Time! Spring Ahead!

Conneaut School District

Dollar General store proposed in Hartstown, supervisors told

Written by David Shaef Greg Mayle, Conneaut School District business manager, was arrested Saturday, Feb. 24, as the result of alleged incident with his girl friend, also an employee of the school district. Mayle, who has worked for the district since 2015, is alleged to have repeatedly pushed the woman, choked her around the neck, and chased her around the house they were sharing at 21586 Route 285, east of Conneaut Lake, near Cochranton, according to the criminal complaint filed by State Police. He was arraigned before District Judge Sam Pendolino Saturday, Feb. 24. According to Conneaut Schools Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, Greg Mayle is still employed by the district. He has been using his contracted days and has not been back to work yet, Sperry noted on Thursday. The position of the district at this point is to wait and see how it plays out in the court system, Sperry said. Further, the superintendent said George Joseph, board lawyer, "has been consulted since the incident became known and is helping the board in its decisions. At this point, he is still employed and is expected to come back to work at some time." The girl friend, according to reports, went out for the evening with Mayle at the home with the woman's child and his own child. When she returned, State Police having responded at about 1:50 a.m. Saturday morning, it was because her child called 911 to report the alleged incident.

Written by Christy Lindsay Steckbeck Engineering & Surveying, Inc. is requesting information prior to beginning the process of building a Dollar General in Hartstown. It will be located at 6278 Main Street, between the Walters and Hilton properties on Route 18. Stakes are already posted on the proposed site West Fallowfield Township supervisors learned when they met Thursday, March 1, 2018. Chairman Marguerite Scullin called the meeting to order and led the Pledge of Allegiance. Supervisors Cecil Courtney and Jim Saulsbery attended as did Secretary/Treasurer Brenda Williams. One resident was present. Scullin motioned to approve minutes of the February 1, 2018 meeting and expenditures, receipts and fund balances. Courtney seconded. Rocky Glen Road plowing A visitor asked roadmaster Courtney why he was only plowing Rocky Glen Road up to Rocky Glen Cemetery instead of plowing to the township

Written by Roseanne Staab Conneaut Lake Borough Council held the February public meeting with Chairman Dick Holabaugh leading the salute to the American flag. Council members present were Bill Eldridge, John Chuey, Mayor John O'Grady, and Penny Monahan. Absent were Billy Paris, Mike Krepps and Michael B. Kribbs. Secretary Beverly Mobley took minutes and there were 6 citizens present. For Public Comment, Sandy Porter stood to speak to Council regarding the annual Paddlefest Kayak Race, held each year in August. Porter spoke about the insurance policy and event permit. On another topic, Sandy Eldridge spoke about the annual Ice House Festival, which features ice sculptures and a chili cook-off. Also under Public Comment, a representative from the Knights of Columbus, a Catholic men's organization and charity, stood to request that March 10, 2018, be designated "Knights of Columbus Day" in Conneaut Lake Borough, to recognize the 50 year anniversary of the organization locally Knights of Columbus began in 1882, and the group is dedicated to the principles of charity and patriotism, among others. They are a major sponsor of Eternal Word Television Network, and the KOC helps many other local organizations in Crawford County. Council agreed to make March 10 "Knights of Columbus Day."

