Conneaut School District

Conneaut student school numbers continue decline

Written by David Shaef

90 day enrollment numbers in the Conneaut School District continue their decline although some numbers, when compared to this school year’s third day enrollments, showed a nearly hold steady pattern or small increase.

Looking at 90 day enrollment numbers, the figures obtained through a Right To Know request, show that current 90 day numbers total 1,966 students in the district schools, that number was 1.989 when looking at third day enrollments in September, a 23 number drop.

The 90 day figures show the high school dropping to 668 from 688, the two middle schools dropping from 629 to 616 and the two elementary schools increasing from 672 to 682.

Figures from a year ago, the 2016 - 17 school year, 90 day figures showed 688 in the high school 619 in the two middle schools and 685 in the two elementary schools for a total count of 1,992.

90 day counts in the 2012 - 13 school year showed 703 in the high school, 720 in the middle schools, and 782 in the elementary schools for a total count of 2,205.

Ten years ago in the 2007-08 school year, there were a total of 2,687 students when the 90 day count was done, a drop of 691 to this current year.

The Conneaut District is undertaking a study that was to look at going to one middle school but somehow grew to 5 different options. Both middle schools are roughly half filled with 349 at Lake Middle in ...

Linesville updating garbage regulations

Written by David Shaef

Taking nearly an hour at the end of the regular borough council meeting last week, Linesville Borough Council members spent time reviewing an updated garbage ordinance that its lawyer will then tweak, council to review one more time, advertise and adopt in March.

Currently residents are required to put their household garbage in bags and in trash cans with lids but that will change under the new rules as the trash/household garbage can be set out in bags for the weekly pickup.

Council will have to change its property maintenance code to dovetail with the new garbage ordinance when adopted.

If an animal gets into trash bags clean up must be within 24 hours.

Unlimited pickup will continue though council wanted to make sure items from outside the borough are not brought in to take advantage of trash pickup, meaning if one held a family party, etc., out of the borough one could bring that trash in for pickup but that should not happen on a weekly basis.

Summerhill Township supervisors note state police $25 fee proposal

Written by ROSEANNE STAAB

Summerhill Township held the February public meeting with Supervisor Duane Agnew leading the salute to the American flag. Supervisor David Johns was in attendance. Supervisor Bob Arendash was absent. Secretary Brenda Braden took the minutes and there were 5 citizens present.

For Public Comment, Allen Clark stood to present an Achievement Award to Secretary Brenda Braden, on behalf of the NWCCEMA.

The North West Crawford County Emergency Management Agency is an entity consisting of a board of people who function as a group at the county level in regard to disaster response.

The goal is to provide help to the public during disasters and incidents, whether manmade HAZMAT or natural catastrophic events.

Brenda Braden is the only woman who sits on the NWCCEMA Board.

Read more in this weeks issue.

For additional details about these stories , as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, February 05, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.