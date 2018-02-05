Conneaut School District

Five seek Conneaut School Board seat

Written by David Shaef

Five people have applied for the Conneaut School Board vacancy created by the resignation of Jody Sperry who moved from the district with the school directors set to choose one at a special meeting on Wed., Feb. 7, prior to a regular work session.

The five that applied and were interviewed by the school directors on January 31, are Alan Heil, Kevin Jacobs, Scott Hinteleiter, Rob Golenberke and Barry Vickers.

The Sperry vacancy is in the Voting Region III area of Conneaut Lake Borough and the townships of Sadsbury, Greenwood and East Fallowfield.

All five were, as directed by Board President Dot Luckock, asked the same nine questions, with no other questions allowed, and once interviews were completed, board members went home to ponder the interviews on their own with no private session held for discussion as per state rules.

Besides Luckock, present were the other board members of Don Ellis, Jr., Jamie Hornstein, Tim McQuiston, Kathy Klink, Cheryl Krachkowski, John Burnham and Theressa Miller. Conneaut Schools Superintendent Jarrin Sperry was also present and asked one of the nine questions.

Waddingham named North Shenango supervisor

Written by David Shaef



Bob Waddingham is the newly appointed North Shenango Township supervisor - he replacing Bill Emerick who resigned January 2.

Supervisors Dan Dickey and Eloise Settlemyre made the appointment at a special meeting held January 30.

Waddingham was the only candidate for the position as one other pulled his name about 15 minutes before the meeting citing, according to Dickey, a family emergency.

Dickey and Settlemyre would both comment about a lack of those interested with Settlemyre saying it is sad that more were not interested and Dickey saying in the last three elections those running for supervisor ran unopposed. Settlemyre noted that many complain.

Summit supervisors hear update on Snowater, Dollar General plans

Written by Roseanne Staab

The Summit Township January pubic meeting was convened with 2 citizens and 2 media representatives present.

Secretary McCoy announced that all recycling programs in Crawford County are now discontinued and closed. She recommended that the public telephone Tri-County Waste or Braun to inquire whether the two garbage collection companies would do a curbside recycling program for individual households.

On another topic, Supervisor Bill Agnew revisited the timber sales at Gibson Park. After some discussion, the motion carried to sign an agreement to authorize Martin Byler and Laidlaw Forestry to begin timbering selected trees out of Gibson Park.

Under Zoning, the Coleman sewage application is ongoing with the Act 537 information pending.

The Snowaters developers are moving forward to subdivide the old Park Golf Course into housing tracts. The Conditional Use permit for the project was approved on December 12th, and reviews and comments are ongoing between Engineering firms.

