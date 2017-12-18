Conneaut School District

Steps to help struggling students in the Conneaut School District were approved when the school board met in voting session Wednesday, Dec. 13, with 7 of 9 members present.

Absent were Don Ellis,Jr., illness and Cheryl Krachkowski; present were John Burnham, Jamie Hornstein, Kathy Klink, Dot Luckock, Tim McQuiston, Theressa Miller and Jody Sperry.

Three tutors were approved for the high school Academic Intervention/Tutoring Teachers program to be conducted at 1 hour per day up to 3 days per week on a rotation as needed basis.

Appointed were Richard Freysinger, Michael Hillman-Huber and Troy Messerall - they to help students who have fallen behind in their work and have poor grades so the students can earn passing grades and improve their academics.

An Academic Intervention Club was approved for Conneaut Valley Elementary School to start January 2, to assist students once a week in need of extra academic help in a 2 hour block of time as again efforts are made to bring students up to grade level and beyond.

