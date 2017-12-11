Conneaut School District

The Conneaut School Board elected new leaders when they organized Wednesday evening following the swearing in of the 4 elected this past election cycle.

Elected, and the only candidate for president, was Dot Luckock, who was sworn in for a 4-year term as were Don Ellis, Jr., John Burnham, and Theressa Miller.

Luckock was previously vice president.

Elected vice president was Jamie Hornstein. He too was the only candidate for vice president.

Luckock replaces Jody Sperry who has served as president for the past 10 years, a time on the Conneaut Board that equals the 10 years served by David Schaef, leaving the board after his 33 plus years of service. No other board president in the Conneaut School District has served more than 7 years. Sperry remains on the board.

Luckock, Ellis and Burnham begin another 4-year term on the board having been elected in 2013, Miller is a first time candidate.

Swearing in ceremonies were handled by District Judge Rita Marwood.

Burnham won over Hornstein in a 5-4 vote to fill the spot on the Career & Technical School board that was held by Schaef, that open until December 2018. Schaef has been a long term - See School page 11

