Conneaut School District

An extensive review of annual tests taken by students in the Conneaut School District and the process to begin a study of the future of the middle schools in the district were part of discussions when Conneaut School Board members met in work session Wednesday evening.

Curriculum director Brenda Kantz reviewed the various tests taken by various grades of students during the last school year with a mixed result of some good and some not so good and what actions may be taken to improve the areas where needed.

For example, 4th grade students did very well on the required state math tests but the fifth graders did not. The 4th grade math tests at both Lake and Valley Elementary Schools put those students among the top in the county and beyond but the 5th grades results were down.

Tests reviewed included PSSAs, Keystones, SPPs and others.

Lake and Valley Elementaries were ranked No. 1 and 3 in math in Crawford County, while 6th, 7th and 8th grade math exceeded the standard for PA Academic Growth at all levels.

