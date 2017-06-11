Conneaut School District

UNDERCLASSMAN HOMECOMING COURT - Students in grades 9 - 11 who were chosen as the Underclassmen Homecoming Court for 2017 were, from left - freshmen Zachary Kehl and Rebecca Carlson, sophomores Noah Richardson and Jenna Goldsmith, and juniors Dominick Knierman and Baily Arkwright. The Conneaut Area Senior High football team hosted Warren in the annual Homecoming game Friday night. A Homecoming Dance was held Saturday night at the high school.