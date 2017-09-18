Conneaut School District

With only two persons in the audience from the general public not affiliated with the school district [ two visitors present on a tax matter, a third person a bus company employee and Summit Township resident], Conneaut School Board members listened as school board candidate Theressa Miller of Beaver Township took issue with Conneaut School Superintendent Jarrin Sperry’s comment at last week’s work session that consideration should be given to having one middle school in the district, citing declining enrolment figures.

Miller, who is running for board election and will be the only person on the November ballot in Region 1 on both Democratic and Republican tickets, spoke aggressively when she strode to the microphone at visitor’s recognition and stated at one point, “What the H... is happening in our schools.”

Earlier in the meeting when board member David Schaef was updating fellow board members on happenings, etc., at the Crawford County Career & Technical Center - he gives a monthly report on the CTC where he serves as CTC board chairman - and said he wanted to address a Facebook post by Miller, she was heard to make a loud guffaw [loud laugh] that some in attendance at the meeting would describe as the most unprofessional thing they had heard at a board meeting.

Miller questioned test scores and said she was unable to find scores posted on the school district web site and had to go to other sources.

In her Facebook post, Miller worried that the board might push through the middle school merger before she can take her seat “and represent Conneaut Valley parents on the board.”

