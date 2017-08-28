Conneaut School District

Conneaut School District students begin the 2017 - 2018 school year on Wednesday, August 30, as do the rest of Crawford County schools, a full day for all.

Students numbers in Conneaut should hover around the 2,000 student mark with the last week or so, a number of families signing up new students with numbers remaining to be seen as the district has been in declining enrollment for a number of years.

End of 2017 year figures showed 1,979 students in the district. In 2007-08 end of year figures showed 2,664 students.

Several new teachers have been hired to replace the retiring Ellen Aurand, Vo-ag, Lori Putman, gifted; Karen Sutliff, kindergarten; Gail Wilhelm, Denise Carter, and Donna Drelick.

