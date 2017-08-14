Conneaut School District

Conneaut School Board members voted to combine the junior high middle school 7th and 8th grade girl’s basketball programs effective immediately as the fall sports season was ready to begin when school directors met Wed., Aug. 9.

The immediate reason for the combination - Conneaut Lake joining the Conneaut Valley team - was a lack of coaches for the CL team and the fact the fall sports season was beginning Monday, Aug. 14.

Despite efforts to recruit coaches - advertising and asking - no potential coaches stepped forward with Conneaut School directors wanting to still have a way for the Conneaut Lake girls to play.

Plans are being made to bus the Lake girls to Valley at the end of the school day - and during pre-season practice times from Lake Middle to Valley, and when games are scheduled during the season.

For additional details about Middle schools combine girl’s Jr. Hi Basketball, please purchase a Monday, August 14 newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.