Conneaut School District

The Conneaut School District earned more than $9,300 from the auction it held in late July, according to figures shared at the school director’s work session held August 2.

According to Frank Kimmel, Director of Maintenance, at least 150 people attended and bid on the items no longer useful to the school district which ranged from fryers, to file cabinets, chairs to old uniforms.

The auction, held at Alice Schafer School Annex, allowed the district to clear areas in the school buildings and to dispose of no longer useful items.

The $9,300 plus figure is after auctioneer’s fees.

Kimmel also reported that the new welding class area the school district is preparing for use by the Crawford County Career & Technical Center [CTC] is almost ready for students when county schools open later this month for the 2017-18 school year.

That classroom area is located at the Conneaut Valley Middle School and will have 10 welding stations for use.

The Conneaut District stepped up in having the Career & Technical Center offer an expanded welding program in light of the school having a waiting list last fall of 41 students in the welding program.

Conneaut board member and CTC Board chairman David Schaef reported 8 students are programmed in for each the morning and afternoon - See Weld page 3

Weld - from page 1

sessions - all beginning students. He also noted the new welding teacher has been hired by the CTC, an individual with 12 years working experience.

Kimmel said one piece of equipment is still needed - a very large piece that must be shipped out of Taiwan, its arrival for mid-September will not stop welding classroom instruction. One class room aide is needed for the morning class.

For additional details about Auction earns school district $9,300, please purchase a Monday, August 7 newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.