Conneaut School District

S.T.E.A.M. project - The school-age group from Conneaut Lake Child Care Center is selling lemonade every Friday through the summer (weather permitting) in Ice House Park in Conneaut Lake from 11:30 - 2. This project is part of CLCCC's S.T.E.A.M summer program. All proceeds from their sales are being donated to the Conneaut Eagles Foundation, a local non-profit that provides financial support for curriculum based projects and student scholarships within the Conneaut School District. Stop by as you drive through and in Conneaut Lake. Enjoy a view of the lake and delicious lemonade.