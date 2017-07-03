Conneaut School District

Nine members of the Conneaut Area Senior High Junior Class, slated to begin the school year on August 30, intend to not only take their junior classes but also use the school district’s cyber school classes to complete their senior classes as well and graduate in June 2018 - a year earlier than they normally would have.

The cyber school option - the classes put on by the Conneaut District and taught by local teachers - has become an attractive option for students who have a desire to complete their high school career early and move onto college and other pursuits.

School directors at the June 20 meeting of the school board where the no tax increase budget was pas-sed for the year that began July 1, learned of the interest

A couple years ago a single student graduated early by taking all junior classes during the school day, then worked evenings and weekends at home using local Conneaut cyber school classes to graduate a year early.

There are roughly 100 Conneaut students working within the Conneaut cyber school class program.

In the upcoming school year, plans are for school administrators to report on student achievement scores on a quarterly basis to keep school directors updated on various student progress trails.

Various insurances premiums from general liability to worker’s comp increased only $919 for the upcoming year.

For additional articles, please purchase a Monday, July 3 newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.