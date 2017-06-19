Conneaut School District

School law on shots could impact over 150 students

Written by David Shaef Due to changes in state law, and as noted in these pages before, state laws regarding the regulations of what shots a student must have to attend school, allow the exclusion of students who do not comply with immunization requirements. Potentially 85 seniors at Conneaut Area Senior High out of a class of 173 incoming seniors, 30 seventh graders at Conneaut Lake Middle School out of a class of 93, 33 seventh graders at Conneaut Valley Middle School out of a class of 63, and a yet to be determined number of incoming kindergarten students are at risk for exclusion or not being allowed to continue beyond the first 5 days of school when school begins in August. Conneaut School Board members, meeting in voting session last Wednesday, had a first reading of policy to bring the district rules into compliance with state regulations. The final approval will be given at a special board meeting on June 20. The state has upped requirements on immunizations needed to be in school mostly impacting those starting kindergarten, 7th grade and seniors. Seniors, for example, must have one additional dose of meningococcal vaccine before entry into 12th grade. Those not having the shots will be kept from attending school with the school district to send letters to those known not to have the required shots - See Schools page 24 Summit puts hold on new garage building

Written by Roseanne Staab Summit Township held the June public meeting with Supervisors Bill Agnew, Lud Zarembinski, and Gerauld Smith in attendance. Secretary Cindy McCoy took the minutes and there were 4 citizens present. All stood to salute the American flag. Secretary Cindy McCoy announced that the July Summit Board meeting will be held on July 11, at 7:00 pm. The construction of a new township municipal building was brought up for discussion with Engineer Ashley Porter of PCE taking the floor to review bids submitted by various contractors. Bids were opened at a special meeting with three general contractors, four HVAC contractors, four plumbing contractors, and three electrical contractors all submitting bids. All bids were sealed and were subsequently opened publicly. Costs at this time are too prohibitive for the township to construct a new municipal building. Costs range between $300,000 and $400,000 over what the estimated costs were which supervisors were planning to borrow. They had - See Planned page 2 Read more in this weeks issue. For additional details about these stories , as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, June 19, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper. ADVERTISERS HELP WITH GOOD TIME PLANNING!

CASH HONOR GRAD PHOTO! PAGE 11!

GIVE BLOOD AT ST. PHILIP’S