Conneaut School District

CASH graduation ceremonies Friday
- Written by DAVID SCHAEF DAVID SCHAEF
- Created: 05 June 2017 05 June 2017
Graduation for the Conneaut Area Senior High Class of 2017 will place on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. in the CASH gymnasium. Some 150 plus students will receive their diplomas.
The Class of 2017 entered the building as freshmen in August 2013, the second year of the newly merged school as Conneaut Lake, Conneaut Valley, and Linesville were merged into the one senior high school the year before.
The graduating class will be represented by three speakers - the valedictorian, the salutatorian, and the class president.
Names of the valedictorian and salutatorian were not available at press time.
Class officers are Jesse Richards, President; Ashley Corwin, Vice President; Kody Stallard, Secretary; and Noah Morus, Treasurer
Class Council members are Victoria Anderson, Kylee Battles, Kelsey Bentle, Chelsie Crate, Sam Firkaly, Jake Guseman, Jarod Krachkowski, Connor Mattera, Gary Puleio,and Jessica Snider.
Class color is Royal Blue, the class flower is a Rose, and the class song is “Don’t You (Forget About Me)” by Simple Minds (from the movie, “The Breakfast Club”).
The class motto is “I just spent 113,880 hours of life to receive a paper and a handshake!”
The class gift to the school is a podium.
David Maskery, CASH principal, will introduce guests. John Hines is assistant principal.
Conneaut Schools Superintendent Jarrin Sperry will give an address as will Conneaut School Board President Jody Sperry.
Seven Conneaut School Board members will assist in the presentation of diplomas to the 2017 graduating class including Jody Sperry, Dot Luckock, Tim McQuiston, Jamie Hornstein, Don Ellis, Jr., Cheryl Krachkowski, and David Schaef.