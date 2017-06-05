Conneaut School District

Graduation for the Conneaut Area Senior High Class of 2017 will place on Friday, June 9, at 7 p.m. in the CASH gymnasium. Some 150 plus students will receive their diplomas.

The Class of 2017 entered the building as freshmen in August 2013, the second year of the newly merged school as Conneaut Lake, Conneaut Valley, and Linesville were merged into the one senior high school the year before.

The graduating class will be represented by three speakers - the valedictorian, the salutatorian, and the class president.

Names of the valedictorian and salutatorian were not available at press time.

Class officers are Jesse Richards, President; Ashley Corwin, Vice President; Kody Stallard, Secretary; and Noah Morus, Treasurer

Class Council members are Victoria Anderson, Kylee Battles, Kelsey Bentle, Chelsie Crate, Sam Firkaly, Jake Guseman, Jarod Krachkowski, Connor Mattera, Gary Puleio,and Jessica Snider.

For additional details about CASH graduation ceremonies Friday, as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, , newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.