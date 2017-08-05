Conneaut School District

SHARKS - Mrs. Button's Linesville Area Head Start Class is shown enjoying a special Story Hour at the Linesville Public Library with the theme being Sharks. The young people enjoyed three books being read to them: Nugget and Fang by Tammi Sauer, The Three Little Fish and a Big Bad Shark by Ken Geist, and Shark and Lobster's Amazing Undersea Adventure by Schwarz Vivane. The students also made great shark pictures and had an amazing rhythm time followed by a yummy snack. See Linesville Library column page 12.