A no tax increase preliminary budget for Conneaut School District residents will up for approval when the Conneaut School Directors meet in May voting session Wednesday, May 10.

A final budget must be in place by June 30 for the year that begins July 1 with a final budget to be approved in June.

A budget with expenses totaling $39,548,320 is currently being worked on through the budget committee of board members Jody Sperry, Dot Luckock, and David Schaef - a total of 7 budget committee meetings held and more on the agenda.

Board members were given a budget summary update at their work session of May 3, by business manager Greg Mayle, who along with Conneaut Schools Superintendent Jarrin Sperry, works with the budget committee.

An unknown of expenses is staffing as it has been unknown how many staff members might retire leading into the next school year. May 1 is the deadline to rescind any previous retirement plans.

Two teachers, Shelia Mahoney and Paul Morosky, are on the agenda asking that their previous retirement requests be rescinded.

The district typically saves money as long term teachers retire and younger ones come in at a lesser pay rate.

