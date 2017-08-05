Conneaut School District
Music Teachers Recognized
Music Teachers Recognized - Four Conneaut School District Music teachers were recognized for 25 or more years of service at the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association conference at the Bayfront Convention Center in Erie recently. Pins and certificates were given by past PMEA president Dennis Emert and PMEA president-elect Tina Bennett. Recognized were, from left - Glenn R. Cameron (26 years), currently the Band teacher at Conneaut Area Senior High School; Ruth Rea (33 years), currently teaching Band at Conneaut Lake Elementary and Middle Schools; Paul Morosky (29 years), teaching at Conneaut Valley Elementary School; and Greg Peters (25 years), currently teaching at Conneaut Valley Middle School. PMEA president Henry Pearlberg commended 16 honorees for their outstanding influence, mentorship and service as role models for many thousands of Pennsylvania children throughout their careers.
