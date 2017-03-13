Conneaut School District

Kindergarten sign-ups, 17/18 budget review are school board focus items

Written by David Schaef

Kindergarten signups in the Conneaut School District will take place on Wednesday, March 22, at Conneaut Lake Elementary School and Thursday, March 23, at Conneaut Valley Elementary School, with day time signups taking place from 8 a.m. - 2:30 p.m. and evening signups from 5:00 - 7:00 pm at each of the schools. Students need to be age 5 before September 1, to sign-up.

The new kindergarten student should be present at the time of signups with parents/guardians reminded students must have had a number of medical immunizations/shots and provide a child’s original birth certificate as well as proof of residency.

Questions can be directed for those who will attend Lake Elementary to 814-683-5900 ext. 8191 and at Valley Elementary at 814-683-5900 ext. 6326.

The signups will help school directors plan more fully for the budget to begin July 1 for the 2017-18 school year.

School board members will hold a work session on March 14, for a preliminary review of the 2017-18 school year with plans to hold a community meeting in April for a public budget review.

The budget committee [Jody Sperry, Dot Luckock, David Schaef] has started work on the upcoming budget but still have much work to do as only a small portion of the review has been completed and of course little is known what the final state budget may be. Cuts are being recommended in state transportation monies at the state level.

Summit moves closer to new building bids

Written by Roseanne Staab

Summit Township held the March public meeting, with Supervisors Bill Agnew, Lud Zarembinski and Jerauld Smith in attendance. Secretary Cindy McCoy took the minutes and there were three citizens present. All stood to salute the American flag.

Ashley Porter of Porter Consulting Engineers took the floor to talk to the Board about the proposed $1.1 to $1.3 million dollar new municipal building and garage, with possible Library.

A meeting was held at the township building on March 2, to review the financing options

on the new building.

Porter presented updates and drawings along with a proposed budget.

Read more in this weeks issue.

