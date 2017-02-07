Conneaut School District

Student numbers continue to fall in the Conneaut School District as 90 day enrollment figures show 1,992 in the school district.

That is down from 2,023 from third day figures in August at the start of the school year.

A year ago 90 day figures showed 2,048 in the district while 90 day figures from the 2007-2008 year showed a total of 2,687, a drop of 695 students in 9 years.

Smaller families and loss of manufacturing jobs figure into the equation.

Teaching staff numbers, once as high as 216, now number 150.

