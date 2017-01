Conneaut School District

- Roseanne Staab CN photo



LARGEST GROUP - Once again, Conneaut Area Senior High School had the largest contingent at December’s Tuba Christmas Erie, held at Penn State Behrend. CASH was represented by 12 students, 3 alumni and 1 teacher. Part of the group consisted of all 5 White siblings - Jordan, Aaron, Kaleigh, Ashleigh and Nathan.