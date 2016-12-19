Conneaut School District

School district gets clean audit report

Written by David Schaef

Conneaut School Directors learned the school district had a clean audit of its 2015-16 budget when directors met in December session Wednesday, Dec. 14, at Alice L. Schafer Annex with all nine board members present.

The preliminary report given by McGill, Power, Bell & Associates said that “In our opinion, the financial statements...present fairly, in all material aspects, the respective financial position of the government activities, the business-type activities...each major fund, and aggregate remaining fund information of the Conneaut School District...for the year then ended in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America.”

A more final version of the report will be given at the director’s January meeting.

Summit holds line on 2017 budget

Written by Roseanne Staab

Summit Township held the December public meeting with Chairman Bill Agnew leading the salute to the American flag. Supervisors Lud Zarembinski and Jerauld Smith were in attendance.

Secretary Cindy McCoy took the minutes and there were 7 citizens present.

The November meeting minutes were approved unanimously.

Christmas party

For Public Comment, a local woman who was once on the now-defunct Summit Parks and Recreation Board, asked the Board for some financial help for an impromptu children’s Christmas Party.

