Conneaut School District

School board elects its officers for year

Written by David Schaef

The new are the old as Conneaut School Board members elected its officers for the upcoming year when the school directors met in re-organizational meeting Wednesday evening at Alice Schafer School Annex.

With all nine members present - John Burnham, Don Ellis, Jr., Cheryl Krachkowski, Kathy Klink, Tim McQuiston, Jamie Hornstein, Dot Luckock, Jody Sperry, and David Schaef - the directors re-elected

Sperry as board president and Luckock vice president for the upcoming year.

State law requires school boards to organize every early December.

Sperry and Luckock were the only nominees for the positions and both received unanimous votes.

Tractor parade draws many into town

Written by David Schaef

Linesville Area Chamber of Commerce welcomed in the holiday season with its traditional Linesville Pays It Forward which started on December 1, and ends on December 20. Then on Saturday, December 3, with the Christmas Tree Lane at Mickle’s Barn and its 3rd Annual Christmas Tractor Parade.

People were able to view the Christmas trees decorated by organizations and businesses of Linesville while listening to the Methodist Bell Choir and the CASH vocal choir.

They could also enjoy a spaghetti dinner sponsored by the Friends of Music which benefits the CASH Band.

At 5:30 pm the Christmas Lighted Tractor parade started, not only to bring in the Christmas season but also to thank our farming community.

Announcing the parade was Toadie Foster from Froggy 100.3 and John Beagle.

Read more in this weeks issue.

For additional details about these stories , as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, December 12, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.