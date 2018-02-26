Conneaut Lake News

Budget pressures mount in Conneaut

Written by David Shaef

Work is underway on the budget in the Conneaut School District for the year to begin July 1, 2018, and while the school directors voted not to increase taxes above the state mandated level unless voters approve otherwise, a number of issues need to be dealt with including what to do with the busing contract that expires June 30.

The district let a time period expire to talk with the current bus contractor - Anderson - with an eye to putting bids out for any and all interested.

The board at the recommendation of its business manager then hired the state’s business manager association to come in and look at transportation within the district and also to help write/advise on putting out the new bids as the state’s Auditor General has focused on whether school districts put bids out for so called best prices. School districts have been cited for not doing so. State law does not require that bids be sought.

Conneautville borough council sets office hours and new meeting time

Written by David Shaef

During the February meeting of Conneautville Borough Council certificates of recognition were presented to Cub and Boy Scout Troop 210 and to the CASH FFA. National FFA week took place February 18 to 24 and National Boy Scout Day was on February 7.

Boy Scout David Lasch approached council in order to get permission to fashion a box structure outside of the borough office for his Eagle project. The box would hold some pamphlets and would be utilized for old flag disposal purposes. Means Flynn American Legion would maintain said box. After a brief discussion it was approved unanimously by Council.

New Lawyer

The borough officially has a new solicitor, Alan Shaddinger, as Doug Ferguson retired after serving in that position for around 40 years. Shaddinger indicated that he has represented various municipalities in the Crawford County region since 1986. Councilman Bill Ingols said that he came highly recommended which seemed to be the general consensus.

Ferguson recognized for tax service work

Written by David Shaef

Sadsbury Township held the February public meeting with Supervisor Lyle Hoovler leading the salute to the American flag. Supervisors Bonnie Smith and Kevin VanHonk were in attendance and Secretary Rose Mumau took the minutes. There were 4 citizens present.

For Public Comment, Vicki Leap, from the office of PA State Representative Parke Wentling, stood to present a Certificate of Acknowledgement to Sadsbury Township Tax Collector, Pamela S. Ferguson.

Ferguson is retiring and Leap read aloud from the certificate to acknowledge Ferguson’s 20 years of service to the township, along with an exemplary record of excellence.

On behalf of the Office of PA State Rep, Parke Wentling, Leap presented the certificate, and the Board of Supervisors stood to give Ferguson a round of applause, with their thanks.

Read more in this weeks issue.

For additional details about these stories , as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, February 05, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.