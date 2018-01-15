Conneaut Lake News

Board approves Sperry resignation

Written by David Shaef

Conneaut School Board members, meeting in regular session Jan. 10, approved the resignation of 18-year board member Jody Sperry, effective that date.

Board president Dot Luckock, who was appointed to fill Sperry’s post on the Northwest Intermediate Unit Board, Edinboro, read Sperry’s resignation letter that cited her move from the district and her transition to retirement as she and her husband, John have sold their interests in the Sperry Egg Farm setup.

Apparently school board members had privately discussed the resignation as there was no discussion among board members at the meeting on how to fill the vacancy.

Luckock announced that persons residing in the Region III area of Conneaut Lake Borough and the townships of Sadsbury, Greenwood and East Fallowfield, should write letters of interest, addressed to the school board and mailed to Beth Moss, Secretary to the Superintendent, Central Adminstration Building, 219 School Drive, Linesville, PA 16424 on or before Jan. 24, with the board to meet in special session Wed., Feb. 7, to vote on a candidate.

Linesville borough seeking two to fill vacancies, council elects K. McGrath as council president

Written by David Shaef

Two vacancies exist on the Linesville Pine Joint Municipal Authority, the committee that oversees the operation of the sewer authority in the Linesville Borough and Pine Township areas

Linesville Borough Council is seeking two persons willing to serve on the board and are asked to let the Linesville Borough secretary know or any member of council.

Those openings were pretty much it when Linesville Council met January 2, in reorganizational meeting with Kevin McGrath elected president and Mike Chance, new comer to council, vice president;

Chance and Merry Smith-Kuo were sworn as new members of council by newly elected mayor David Hoogstad Sr., who had taken his oath of office in December as conducted by District Judge Rita Marwood.

Chance and Smith-Kuo replaced Mike Heaney and Laura Deal on the council and join, along with McGrath and Chance, Holly Miller, Rodney Koivisto, Tom Deighton, and Randy Uplinger on the council.

Various other people were appointed to committees including part-time per diem workers Don Zarembinski, Brian Fitzpatrick, Rodney Koivisto, and Hugo Litwiler.

Karen Moss was named zoning officer and treasurer as she serves as Linesville Borough secretary. Jeff Millin remains solicitor and McGrath the public works director. - i.e. - streets and water worker.

Once the reorganizational meeting was over, council held its regular January meeting during which they heard the police chief say the department had dealt with 1,081 calls during the 2017

Sadsbury may get Romar Homes display

Written by Roseanne Staab

The Sadsbury Township Board of Supervisors held the January public meeting with Rose Mumau taking the minutes.

The Board recognized Engineer Robert Hutton of A & B Surveying, who stood to talk about the Bennett sub-division on Allen Road. There is 3 ½ acres with a house to be sub-divided from 36.35 acres on a residual tract, with possible farming.

A discussion ensued before the Board voted unanimously to approve the sub-division.

On another topic, Engineer Ashley Porter of PCE stood to speak to the Board about a Variance request from Romar Homes, for land at Rts. 322 and 18.

Romar Homes is requesting a sub-division of land which is currently owned by the Howick Family in order to install a new display for their mobile home business.

The land is located within the Conneaut Corrider, and a Variance is necessary and Conditional Use will be required.

The motion carried to approve all requests, contingent upon the decisions made by the Sadsbury Zoning Hearing Board.

Moving on, the Flanagan sub-division at East 1st Street and Midway Avenue was reviewed next.

Parking is an issue and parcels are non-conforming.

Solicitor R. Charles Thomas posed several questions pertaining to zoning conformation, noting that the Sadsbury Zoning Hearing Board has the option to deny this sub-division.

After a lengthy discussion, the motion carried to approve the sub-division, pending the decision by the ZHB.

For the Road Report, Road Master Mark Sobieski spoke about ongoing snow plowing efforts by the Road Crew, and temperatures were recently

