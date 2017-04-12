Conneaut Lake News

Ellis elected new CTC chairman

Written by David Shaef Conneaut School board member Don Ellis, Jr., a representative on the Crawford County Career & Technical Center, was elected the CTC chairman at reorganizational meeting held December 20, at the Meadville-based location. He was the only nomination for the position and replaces former chairman David Schaef who served on the CTC board for 26 years and over a dozen years as board chairman. Schaef had completed 33 years, 2-1/2 months on the Conneaut School Board earlier in the month. Ellis, along with Tim McQuiston and John Burnham, are now Conneaut’s CTC representatives, joining three others from the Crawford Central and PennCREST school boards. Frank Schreck from Crawford Central was re-elected vice president of the CTC. During the CTC meeting an audit report was given of the 2016-17 school year finances and the school was given a clean report that showed a slight increase in fund balance that can be used to purchase needed items for use in the school’s 17 programs; a $25,000 grant is pending that would be used for welding equipment purchase; an early bird, 3-year service union contract for the year to begin June 30, 2018, was approved, union membership previously okaying the pact agreed to under Schaef’s leadership prior to his leaving the CTC board. In November, a contract was approved with the CTC teacher’s union, a 3-year agreement as well, effective last July 1, 2017; All votes on the contracts were unanimous by both sides; and finally CTC Director Kevin Spring reported- See Meet page 20 Lake borough council hears complaint on Strawberry Alley snow plowing

Written by Roseanne Staab The Conneaut Lake Borough Council held the December public meeting with Chairman Dick Holabaugh leading the salute to the American flag. Council members present were Bill Eldridge, Mayor Timothy Kaider, Penny Monahan, Ken Haddix, and Mike Krepps. Absent were John Chuey and Billy Paris. Mayor-elect John O’Grady was in attendance, along with 1 citizen. At a past meeting, Councilman Ken Haddix had mentioned that he is moving out of the Borough, and will no longer qualify to sit as a Borough Councilman. However, at this meeting, he did not mention anything related to this issue. As per tradition, the CL Borough Council always hosts an informal Christmas Party ahead of the December public meeting. The various Council members bring home made sandwiches and desserts to share with whomever attends that meeting. This year was no exception, and the party is Council’s way of wishing everyone a Merry Christmas. Secretary Mobley announced that the -To Re-Org page 14 Read more in this weeks issue. For additional details about these stories , as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, Januarary 1, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper. CONNEAUT TOWNSHIPINSPECTION COMPLAINT!

CHRISTMAS TREE AND PARADE WINNERS!

SHENANGO CRIME WATCH HOLDS HOLIDAY PARTY