Conneaut Lake News

SANTA AND FRIENDS - Santa Claus visited in Linesville Saturday, Dec. 2, he headquartered at Mickle’s Barn after the end of the Lighted Tractor Parade that attracted thousands to downtown Linesville. Santa and Mrs. Claus handed out gifts to each child that visited while Santa lent an ear as to what the boys and girls would like to receive for Christmas. Mickle’s Barn is filled with a huge number of trees inside just off Stratton Avenue opposite the Linesville Little League Ball Field which is also filled with an assortment of trees. Both are open each Saturday through December from 5 - 9 p.m., although the Little League Field of Trees can be viewed any time.