Conneaut Lake News

THE LEAVES ARE A’CHANGIN’- The leaves on many trees in the local area have been changing color for the past month, early September, most likely due to the extremely dry weather the area has been enduring since July. Lawns are brown and the ground is hard like cement. The dry weather follows a very wet May and June. Who knows what this might mean as the area heads towards winter. The area just came off a very hot late September with temperatures into the high 80s and low 90s.