Conneaut Lake News

A newly organized Linesville Community Business Alliance that has plans to renew efforts to attract businesses and visitors to Linesville will kick off the effort when they hold a Trick or Trunk effort in conjunction with the Linesville ,Little League, at the downtown Little League ball field Thursday, Oct. 26.

Plans are to have a hay maze in the field for kids to enjoy, have the CASH football team dress up and help as out Coach Gould’s Ghouls, and park 50 cars around the field to hand out treats to the Halloween visitors, who can also visit - just across the street - Mickle’s Haunted Barn. A DJ may also take part.

Thirty four area residents met on Monday, Sept. 25, at Twin Pies in downtown Linesville as the LCBA elected officers - Gary Hite, president [Eagle Nest Pizza owner]; Travis Crytzer, vice president [Blossoms & Blooms Boutique co-owner]; Jaime Koontz, secretary [Forestview Restaurant owner]; Brittany Wheeler, co-secretary [Treasured Gifts owner], and Don Zinz, treasurer [business owner].

Non profit status is being sought, bylaws are being written, and many plans being formed to include such events as Christmas Light Up Night, a 2017/18 Winter Snow Fest, a Robert Griffin Day/Weekend, and Spring Fishing & Boating Expo along with events tying in with the annual Corvette & Classic Car Cruise-in, a Summer Bash, and expanded choices during the Pymatuning Water Fowl and Outdoor Expo event.

The LCBA is working with Crawford County Convention & Visitor Bureau, Meadville-Western Crawford County Chamber of Commerce, and the Pennsylvania Route 6 Alliance to focus efforts on visiting and shopping the Linesville area stretching from Espyville to Penn Line, from the Spillway to Harmonsburg.

