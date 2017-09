Conneaut Lake News

IN THE PARADE - One of the many units in the Annual Waterfowl Ducks Unlimited Parade that took place in downtown Linesville Sat., Sept. 16, as a part of the weekend’s Pymatuning Waterfowl Expo Ducks Unlimited event was the Cub Scouts shown above. The waterfowl event was centered at the Conneaut Area Senior High School with locations at Pymatuning Sportsmen’s Club, St. Philip’s Church, and downtown Linesville among venues.