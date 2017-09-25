Conneaut Lake News

Test data school board matter

Written by David Shaef What is the Conneaut School District doing to have students score at top of tests and how does the school district work to help students show growth was a central theme when school directors met in special work session on Tuesday, Sept. 19, with school directors Dot Luckock, Don Ellis, Jr. Jamie Hornstein, Cheryl Krachkowski, Tim McQuiston, and David Schaef in attendance. Absent were John Burnham, Kathy Klink, and Jody Sperry - who was out of town. Students are tested each and every year in some grades and some subjects and many make a big deal as to where students score and how they might stack up against other school districts in the area and state. A number of the tests are not meant to be used to compare school districts as each are different in makeup and wealth but many do so any way. School district principals, special education supervisor, director of curriculum and school superintendent were all present and addressed various matters relating to tests from Keystones to PSSAs. Linesville shooting fatally injures one person

Written by David Shaef One person was fatally injured Sunday, Sept. 17, at 5159 Wheeler Road, Linesville, in a shooting at that location where a second person suffered a bullet wound to the jaw. Police and emergency medical workers were called to the home just before 8 p.m. with county coroner Scott Schell confirming the death of Corey Shipton, 29, and the wounding of Jessie Bacon, 35, - that during a domestic situation. Police reports indicate that Dustin Coffey, 27, of Meadville came to the Bacon household after being contacted by one of Bacon’s children and fired the shot that fatally wounded Shipton, who had once lived at the Bacon home. A reconciliation effort was being attempted and an argument escalated. Coffey was interviewed by State Police but released as police indicated no legal grounds to hold him. It has been indicated that the investigation will continue and results turned over to the state Attorney General’s office. Shipton’s father is in law enforcement in the county Read more in this weeks issue. For additional details about these stories , as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, Sept. 25, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper. SHOP THESE LOCAL BUSINESSES

