Conneaut Lake News

PIES FOR CC FAIR - Frances Sperry, one of Fallowfield United Methodist Church expert pie crust makers, is shown measuring water for a pie crust. Fair-goers are urged to stop at the Fallowfield UM Church Pie Tent while visiting at the fair. See story in Atlantic column page 16 on history of the pie baking. Some 1,800 to 2,000 pies are sold during the fair.