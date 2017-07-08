Conneaut Lake News

FAIR WEEK PIES - The Crawford County Fair starts Sat., Aug. 19 and runs through Sat., Aug. 26. One of the more popular and well known vendors is the Fallowfield United Methodist Church Pie tent. Shown here are the coconut cream and lemon meringue pie crusts being made. Bakers, from left to right around the table are Joyce McConnell, Eva Mergl, Bette Burnett, Barb Bailey, Frances Sperry, Joyce Jacobs, Cindy Good, Cindy Corner, Debbie Hall, Kristy Manuel, and Debbie Muir, just some of the pie bakers getting ready. Be sure to visit their tent and enjoy a slice of pie.