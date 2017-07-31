Conneaut Lake News

NIGHT OUT - On Tuesday, Aug. 1, residents of Conneautville Borough and neighboring townships joined with thousands of communities nationwide for the 34th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event. Many attended the event held i n Lord Mason Park, Conneautville including a number of agencies, businesses, and political representatives. See full story beginning on page 9. Conneautville Mayor Allen Clark’s daughter, Abigail, age 5, stands with her friends, McGruff, Smokey, and Sparky at National Night Out 2017.