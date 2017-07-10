Conneaut Lake News

Discussion set on health of Conneaut Lake water quality

Written by David Shaef The Conneaut Lake Aquatic Management Association (CLAMA) and Crawford County Conservation District will host a talk on improving the health and water quality of Conneaut Lake lake. It is no secret that the economic well-being of the communities around Conneaut Lake is tied directly to the health of the lake. Without a clean lake the community suffers. The municipalities around the lake, as well as the community, have an obligation to improve and protect the water quality and condition of the lake to ensure strong visitor numbers and property values now and into the future. The talk will be held at the Conneaut Lake Borough Town Hall, 395 High Street, Conneaut Lake, at 10 a.m. Saturday, July 15. Dr. Fred Lubnow, a lake scientist and engineer with Princeton Hydro will give an update on development of a Watershed Implementation Plan (WIP) and why it is important for retaining or improving property values, retaining and increasing tourism, as well as improving the overall condition of the lake. In 2014, the Crawford County Conservation District was awarded a PA Department of Environmental Protection Growing Greener grant to develop the WIP for the Conneaut Lake watershed. Once completed, reviewed and subsequently approved by PA DEP, this plan will increase the opportunity that the municipalities within the Conneaut Lake watershed, CLAMA, as well as other agencies, may - See Lake page 11 Crime, drug, violence, and safety prevention family event Conneautville National Night Out planned

CONNEAUTVILLE – On Tuesday, August 1, residents in the Conneautville Borough and neighboring Townships are invited to join with thousands of communities nationwide for the 34th Annual National Night Out crime and drug prevention event. National Night Out is designed to: Heighten crime and drug prevention awareness; Generate support for, and participation in local anticrime efforts; Strengthen neighborhood spirit and police-community partnerships; and send a message to criminals letting them know neighborhoods are organized and fighting back. From 6:00 pm to 9:00 pm, Lord Mason Memorial Park, 1229 Washington Street Extension, Conneautville, will be the site for this annual event with representatives from the PA State Police, Crawford County Sheriff, Conneautville Borough, PA Attorney General's Office, Rolling Fields Elder Care, Timber Ridge Day Care, Paws Lend A Hand, American Legion Auxiliary, CV Women's Club, American Red Cross, Crawford

