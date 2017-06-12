Conneaut Lake News

The budget presentation book for the 2015-16 school year put together by Conneaut School District Business Manager Greg Mayle has received an honor in that the book has received congratulations on receiving the district’s first Meritorious Budget Award for 2016-2017!

The recent announcement noted that “You [Mayle] and your team should be very proud of your ach-ievement.”

The announcement went on to read that “ASBO International posts sample budgets on our website as reference material and since our reviewers were impressed with Conneaut’s...” the district was ask-ed if it would let ASBO post it as an example? That request was given an OK by school administration.

School directors met in special session June 7, and approved the retirement of Lori Putman, gifted coordinator effective June 7; she had earlier asked for a later date.

A cake and punch reception was held for retiring school district employees prior to the special session and a work session with that meeting time spreading close to 3 hours.

Among retiring staff present at the reception were Ellen Aurand, vo-ag, Karen Sutliff, kindergarten, and Gail Wilhelm, teacher, and Putman. Retiring people served the district for well over 200 years. See photo next week’s issue.

For additional details about Conneaut budget booklet is noted, as well as the headlines noted below, please purchase a Monday, June 12, newspaper at area locations or a digital download of the paper.